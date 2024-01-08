The area is home to some highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top-rated hairdressers and salons from South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon and beyond according to Google reviews.

These are all the options across the region which have been awarded a hugely impressive five star rating from their customers.

Sites needed ten reviews to qualify.

1 . The Style The Style in South Shields has a five star rating from 56 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Parlour The Parlour in Hedworth Lane in Boldon has a five star rating from 51 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Mono Hari Design Mono Hair Design in Boldon has a five star rating from 47 reviews. Photo Sales