Special reception in honour of South Tyneside karate champions

Karate champions from South Tyneside were guests of honour at a special mayoral reception in recognition of a sporting success.

Yamaguchi Goju Kai Karate Club members were praised for their achievements when they met with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French, at South Shields Town Hall.

The club, based at Perth Green Community Association, in Jarrow, returned from the 2017 karate world Goju-Kai championship with gold, silver and bronze medals in the competition held in Vancouver, Canada.

Success continued when the team went on to win a haul of two gold and three silver accolades in the Nissan Open.

The Mayor said: “It is wonderful to see a local club achieving such success on the international stage. Well done to all those involved. They deserve great credit.”

The six-strong team at the World Championships saw Emma Stephenson secure gold in the kata, Aiden McTavy win silver in the kumite and Tracy Suggitt take bronze in the kumite.

Nine club members went on to compete in the Nissan Open, with Amy Stephenson winning gold in kata, Aiden McTavy winning gold in kumite and a further three silver medals in kumite secured by Grace Boyes, Josh Reay and Graeme Thornton.

Sean McDonagh, assistant instructor, 2nd Dan, said: “It was lovely the Mayor invited us to South Shields Town Hall to meet with the Mayoress and herself.

“Our team and families had a great time talking with the Mayor, telling her about the honour bestowed on us to compete in the World Championships, representing England.”