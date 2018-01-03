Sports offer to get people fit in South Tyneside

People in South Tyneside are being encouraged to get fit in 2018 by making use of the borough’s range of leisure activities and facilities.

In a bid to help people get started, South Tyneside Council’s leisure service department is offering one month free for any multi or duo membership bought in January.

Haven Point and Temple Park Centre in South Shields, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Community Pool and Monkton Stadium have everything people need to get fit and healthy with plenty on offer, from sports and athletics to swimming, gym and fitness classes.

Later in the year, fitness enthusiasts will also be able to get in shape at Jarrow Hub, which will reopen following an exciting £3m revamp. Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “The New Year is the ideal time for people to make a fresh start and work towards their goal of improving their fitness and leading healthier lives.

“Becoming a member gives people access to the full range of South Tyneside Council’s leisure centres, swimming pools, health suites, gyms and fitness classes.”

New to South Tyneside is the introduction of the Personal Training Fitness Service, which provides a complete package of support to help individuals reach their goals.

The service offers free consultations to help people decide whether personal training is right for them. In addition, anyone who takes out a membership in January 2018 will be given the opportunity to apply for a free taster session.

For those who enjoy exercising in a group setting, fitness classes are available every day from morning to evening across the borough’s leisure centres. With 136 fitness classes per week, with everything from Zumba and Metafit to Pilates and yoga, there is something to suit all interests and abilities.

South Tyneside Council is offering one month free for new members who join before January 31.

The offer is only available to new members who have not had a membership in the previous three months.

Multi or duo activity memberships are available from as little as £14 per month for young people and £17.50 per month for adults:

For further information on the range of memberships (including terms and conditions), Personal Training Fitness Service, activities and prices contact local leisure centres, call (0191) 424 7800/7801 or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure