Spring’s coming - have you signed up to the council’s green waste scheme for 2018?

Residents are being reminded to sign up to the council’s green waste bin collections as they get set to resume this spring.

South Tyneside Council’s fortnightly Garden Waste Collection Service will recommence on Monday, March 19, and end in November.

Last year 17,000 households in the borough signed up to the scheme and now those who would like to receive the service this year are being reminded that they need to ensure they are registered in time to receive all of the collection.

Residents are urged to renew or subscribe to the service by Wednesday to guarantee they receive their packs – containing their bin stickers and information – by Monday, March 5.

Those who subscribe by Wednesday, February 28, will receive all 17 collections, but may not receive their packs until Thursday, March 15.

The cost of the 2018 Garden Waste Collection Service is £30 per green waste bin.

Coun Moira Smith, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety on SouthTyneside Council, said: “We hope that people will continue to take advantage of the Garden Waste Collection Service.

“It offers people a hassle-free collection service while allowing them to do their bit for the environment by recycling a range of garden materials, including grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, twigs, cut flower, house plants and weeds.

“It is important to note that green waste bins can be shared between neighbours, which will help to reduce the cost to individual households.”

Residents who signed up for the three-year subscription last year will automatically receive their packs with bin collections resuming as normal.

Residents can subscribe to the scheme at any time during the season, but those who do not wish to subscribe to the service are reminded that low cost composting bins are available from the council.