Stadium of Light falls silent as Sunderland and Southend fans pay Remembrance respects

Football supporters have paid their respects to the fallen ahead of Remembrance Sunday next month.

Fans at the Stadium of Light packed out the ground early to observe a parade around the pitch by soldiers from the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery.

Staff Sergeant Chris Gee from 5th Royal Artillery took to the pitch to lay a poppy wreath in the centre circle, before a traditional period of silence was observed.

Read more: Sunderland AFC fans urged to get to Stadium of Light early as club pays its Remembrance respects

Supporters, staff, players and the soldiers took a moment to pay their respects, and the silence was impeccably observed across the ground, ahead of kick off at 3pm.

This Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on November 11, will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Stadium of Light fell silent.