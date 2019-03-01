Staff at a Jarrow care home praised by widow for “exceptional” care towards late husband

A widow has praised staff at a South Tyneside care home for the “exceptional” love and care they showed to her dying husband in his final days.

George Gilmour had been a resident at Roseway House in Jarrow for a number of years.

Scott Maclean's late husband George Gilmour

Earlier this year, the 72-year-old took ill and was admitted to South Tyneside Hospital.

But after doctors informed his wife Scott Maclean his prognosis was not good, she was informed the care home had been in touch with the hospital saying “they want him home.”

An ambulance was arranged and Mr Gilmour was taken back to Roseway House in Wear Street.

Scott from Lyndon Close, East Boldon, said: “The care home staff were very fond of George and treated him like he was part of their own family.

“When I was told by the sister on the ward that they wanted him home, I was filled with joy as Roseway House was his home.

“They loved and cared for him until he died on February 1.”

Scott added: “With bad news around care homes and carers, I just wanted to praise the care home staff for their exceptional love and care they showed George during his time there, and also in his final days.

“They came to his funeral which was a lovely touch.

“I would like to thank all the staff including the cleaners, but especially Susanna, Joy and Judith for all their support.”

A funeral for George was held in Boldon on February 12, where £200 was raised for the residents of Roseway House.

Roseway House provides nursing, residential, dementia and respite care.