Stage is set to West Park’s annual family fun day

A park in South Tyneside is set to be turned into a hive of activity to celebrate the arrival of summer.

A jam-packed day of family fun has been lined up for visitors to the West Park in South Shields on Saturday June 9.

The event, which starts at 10am, has been organised by the Friends of West park with support from Sian Thomas from charity Emmaus.

Throughout the day there will be performances from a variety of dance groups, summer tunes played by DJ Mak and a host sellers offering a range of items for sale.

West Park councillor Norman Dick said: “We started the fun day about three years ago and each year it has grown bigger and bigger with more acts wanting to perform and more people wanting to host table top sales.

“It is such a fantastic day with lots going on and its great to see the community coming together and gaining so much enjoyment out of the park.

“At the end of every year, people ask if we will be doing another one the year after. As long as people still attend, we will keep doing them.”

Groups including Emmaus North East, Hebburn Helps, the local Scouts and Beavers Group will be at event alongside the Save South Tyneside Hospital campaign.

The Boys Brigade Marching Band will be showcasing their skills and people can find out more about community groups including Men In Sheds.

A range of activities will also be available for youngsters to enjoy.

Coun Dick added: “Hopefully, we will have the weather on our side.”

The event starts at 10am until 4pm. For more details visit Friends of West Park on Facebook.