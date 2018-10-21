Steps star Faye Tozer foxtrots on in Strictly Come Dancing

Pop star Faye Tozer trotted through another round of the hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Steps star - who now lives in Boldon - showed more than enough to impress the judges as she danced a foxtrot with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice on the Northern Spire bridge

On tonight’s results show, Seann Walsh avoided the axe as Vick Hope became the fourth star to depart the dancefloor.

The comedian and his married professional partner Katya Jones had been at the centre of a media storm after they were photographed kissing two weeks ago.

The duo faced Capital FM DJ Hope and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off.

Walsh and Jones attempted their quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg for a second time, while Hope and Di Prima performed their cha cha cha to More Than Friends by James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh.

Speaking about her time on the show, Hope said: “I’ve loved it. I’ve had the time of my life so I want to thank everyone for being the best possible people I could spend all this time with.”

Saturday night’s show saw Sunderland’s new Northern Spire bridge thrown into the national spotlight.

The stunning new bridge, which opened to traffic at the end of August, hosted Faye and Giovanni Pernice during one of their rehearsal sessions earlier in the week.

The couple became the first people to officially dance across the new bridge when they rehearsed their foxtrot routine on the bridge deck.

Sunderland City Council invited the couple to be the first to dance on the new bridge to celebrate Faye’s connection to the city.

Faye is married to a Sunderland businessman and lives just a few miles from Northern Spire.

The 11 remaining couples will return to the dance floor next week for the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special episode.