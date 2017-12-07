Storm Caroline poses coastal flood risk to North East

Communities are warned to be prepared for high tides, large waves carrying debris and possible flooding along the North East coast from today and into the weekend.

Experts say that Storm Caroline will result in some large waves and higher sea levels along the region’s coast as strong winds combine with high tides.

Jamie Fletcher, from the Environment Agency in the north east, said: “Storm Caroline will result in some large waves and higher sea levels on the north east coast.

“These conditions bring the risk of localised flooding around high tide times.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will issue flood alerts and warnings if necessary.

"Communities should check their flood risk and stay up to date with the latest situation.”

Communities are also advised to stay away from coastal areas as the conditions could result in some wave overtopping.

Jamie Fletcher said: “People are urged to take extreme care and avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades while they are affected by strong winds and large waves.”

Flooding of low lying coastal roads is also possible and people should avoid driving through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

People can check their flood risk online at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk.