Storm Diana set to bring high winds and heavy rain to South Tyneside

South Tyneside has been warned to batten down the hatches to prepare for the arrival of Storm Diana.

The fourth named storm of the winter is set to hit the UK later today, and although other parts of the country will bear the brunt of it, the North East won't escape entirely.

Storm Diana is expected to bring heavy rain to South Tyneside over the next two days.

Cloud will thicken from the west during this afternoon, with rain and strengthening winds spreading east.

The rain will turn heavy and persistent across the Pennines later, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 7°C.

Tonight will be breezy, with winds upwards of 30mph, and there will be outbreaks of rain during the evening.

Coastal area like South Shields are expected to bear the brunt of Storm Diana.

These will ease for a time, before breezy conditions return by dawn, with further rain or drizzle possible.

Wednesday will be a wet, windy day, with gales possible, especially along coasts and hills, although some drier intervals are likely.

It will turn much milder, reaching a maximum temperature of 13°C, though winds of more than 40mph will make it feel colder.

Thursday will see early morning ran, clearing later, though it will continue to be windy, with sunny spells and occasional heavy showers until Friday evening.

The outlook for Saturday is for a dry start, before cloud thickens, with rain possible later.