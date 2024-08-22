Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for wind ahead of the weekend.

The warning, which was put in place shortly before 10am on Thursday, August 22, covers most of northern England including Yorkshire, Cumbria and the North East as far north as Ashington.

This is due to Storm Lilian, which is expected to hit the UK overnight.

As part of the Met Office warning, the public are being advised to be aware of flying debris, which may cause injuries after damage to buildings. This damage may come in the form of tiles being blown from roofs.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning from the early hours of Friday morning.

Public transport may also be impacted with longer journey times and cancellations possible, especially on rail and ferry services.

The warning is currently in place from 5am on Friday, August 23 until 11am the same day, although this may change as the storm approaches the UK.

What is the forecast for this weekend in South Tyneside?

The current Met Office forecast suggests we may see a cooler weekend than we have seen recently, with temperatures reaching a peak of 18°C on Saturday with a wet Friday morning making way for an overcast couple of days.

Gusts of 57 miles per hour are expected on Friday morning, with conditions currently expected to peak at around 8am. These will fall to below 25 miles per hour by the evening.

Light showers at midday on Saturday will fall away by mid afternoon, leaving a dry evening and close to the week on Sunday.