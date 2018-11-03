Strictly Come Dancing judge hails Faye Tozer's Tango as 'mesmerising'

Faye Tozer's Tango performance in this week's Strictly Come Dancing was hailed as "mesmerising" as she almost managed a perfect score.

Wearing a dark dress, adopted Mackem Faye and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice performed to the tune of Call Me by Blondie.

Judges gave the pair a score of 38, just two points away from a perfect 40.

Darcey Bussell praised the pair's "intensity" and "passion" while Shirley Ballas spoke of their "phenomenal moments" although she also had some pointers on Faye's footwork.

Bruno Toniolo said: "Every moment, every nuance, every step was right on it."

Faye has been performing well throughout the competition so far, featuring highly on the leaderboard in the early weeks thanks to her Cha Cha Cha, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep.

The contest is now at its halfway stage and Faye and Giovanni as well as the other nine remaining pairs will find out if they have made it through to another week on Sunday evening.