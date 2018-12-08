Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer wows judges during semi-final

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer blew away judges once again when she took to the dance floor in the show’s semi-final.

The former Steps singer made her mark along with dancing partner Giovanni Pernice when they performed the samba and the Argentine Tango on the hit BBC One show.

Faye - who lives in East Boldon - was impressed judges for her first dance, the samba, with the pair scoring 37.

The high score follows her success last week on the show, when she achieved the perfect score of 40.

She has been at the top of the leader board five times in the competition.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli praised their performance.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: "You gave us a lot of content of great quality, it was excellent."

While fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood added: "I thought the routine was absolutely incredible."

Faye is just one of five celebrity contestants remaining in the semi-final.

Her fellow contestants are made up of Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard.

Ahead of her performance Faye was shown videos of messages of support telling her that they were hoping she would make it to next week's final.

Faye, who is married to Sunderland-born businessman Michael Smith, said: "Two dances means double the work.

"The beginning of the week was really tough so it was so good to see the messages, it just makes you push that little bit harder."

Faye and Giovanni's second dance, the Argentine Tango was well-received with the pair scoring a near-perfect score of 39.

Their overall score saw them reach joint top of the leader board.

Judge Bruno said: "Your foot and leg action looked like you were conducting the orchestra, it was amazing."

Darcey said: "Keeping it powerful but feminine. Superb."

Shirley said: "I am totally in love with her feet.

"You have really worked on those tiny details.

"The passion between you was magical."

After her second performance Faye said: "I loved the Argentine Tango, it is so beautiful."

Her dance partner Giovanni said: "She is working really hard every single week and she does a beautiful performance every single week."

Faye is among the competitors set to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour next year.