Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice bringing show to South Shields

A Strictly Come Dancing star is quickstepping his way to South Shields later this year.

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, 27, is to appear at The Customs House.

The Italian is bringing his ‘Born to Win’ show to the Mill Dam venue on June 3.

He will appear alongside fellow professionals Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker and Curtis Pritchard, who all star on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

Giovanni will also again by joined by his leading lady, Luba Mushtuk.

Last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing saw Giovanni reach the final alongside his celebrity partner, Debbie McGee.

His new dance show will also include performances by Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown, who have appeared around the world in the stage show ‘Burn the Floor’.

The show will tell a tale of love and passion, with dances including the paso doble and the Argentine tango, as well as other favourites like the quickstep and the Viennese waltz.

Two-time world record holder Giovanni is also set to showcase his skills in the jive and Charleston.

The Customs House show will get started at 7.30pm, and tickets are now available.

They cost from £26, with VIP tickets available for £48.

Those who buy VIP tickets will get the chance to meet Giovanni before the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.

To book a ticket, call the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.

They can also be bought at www.giovannipernice.com.

Giovanni has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2015.

His first series saw him finish second alongside former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.

He was partnered with TV presenter Laura Whitmore the following year, finishing ninth, before again coming second alongside Debbie McGee in last year’s edition of the BBC show.