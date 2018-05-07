Strictly Come Dancing star to dazzle South Shields fans

One of the stars of hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing is set to dazzle fans in South Tyneside next month.

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice is bringing his ‘Born to Win’ show to South Shields on Sunday, June 3.

The Italian is touring the UK and Ireland with his show, which will come to the Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields.

It is billed as a showcase of a story of love and passion, with heat, energy and drama aplenty.

Giovanni will be joined by a number of other professional dancers.

Among them are Luba Mushtuk, a dancer and assistant choreographer on Strictly Come Dancing, as his leading lady, along with Dancing with the Stars Ireland professionals Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker and Curtis Pritchard.

Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown, who star in the international ‘Burn the Floor’ tour, will also be a part of the show.

Among the dances fans should expect to see are the paso doble, Argentine tango, rumba, Viennese waltz and jive.

The show is choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing creative director Jason Gilkison, and produced by Strictly Theatre Co.

It will start at 7.30pm in the main auditorium.

Tickets cost from £26 and can be bought by calling the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

Giovanni has appeared in three series of Strictly, most recently in 2017, when he finished second alongside partner Debbie McGee.