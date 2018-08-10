Strictly star is heading to South Tyneside

Strictly dancer Robin Windsor is hanging up his dancing shoes with a performance in South Tyneside.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who has been part of the hit BBC One show for five years, partnering Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden, is bringing his farewell tour to The Customs House, South Shields, on Sunday, October 21.

The latin and ballroom dancer has created a show specially for the tour.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “The Strictly stars are always a huge hit with our audience.”

Robin is no stranger to touring, having been involved in many shows over the years, including Burn the Floor, on Broadway and the West End, Puttin’ on the Ritz, Keep Dancing, and most recently Dance to the Music, with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

However, Windsor feels that now is the right time to concentrate on other things, one of which is visiting dance schools around the country, teaching people to dance.

He said: “Dancing is what makes people happy! My aim is to get the entire country up and dancing!”

The All Fun Farewell Tour takes the popular dancer across the country, with 29 shows over five weeks, which Robin says will be “full of fun, cheeky chat, plenty of sparkles, and superb dancing”.

There will also be opportunities to meet the man himself.

Tickets for The Customs house performance, which starts at 7.45pm, are priced from £26, with a limited number of pre-show meet and greet tickets available for an additional £20, which must be bought in conjunction with a show ticket.

For more information, contact the box office.