Striking snow pictures show young South Shields dancer in action

Schoolgirl Olivia certainly doesn't have cold feet.

The 11-year-old dancer, who performs with Kim Thompson's school of dance in South Shields, put some of her moves to the test during the weekend's snow - and we think she looks fantastic!

Jump! Olivia Jobes shows off her moves in the snow. Picture: Hayley Wilson.

Olivia has been doing freestyle dancing for less than three years with the school, but has already become a Premier Champion dancer, taking home prizes for her efforts.

These include becoming a double British champion, winning first place in solo and slow categories.

Olivia goes to school at Biddick Hall Juniors.

Mum Hayley Wilson told the Gazette: "I am very very proud."