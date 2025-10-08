‘Such a lifeline’ - South Shields man praises the support of St Oswald’s Hospice

A South Shields man has heaped praise on St Oswald’s Hospice.

Jason Meiers, from South Shields, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2011, which has since spread and led to painful swelling in his arm, as well as a diagnosis of Lymphoedema.

The long-term condition causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, due to a build up of lymph fluid when lymphatic system isn’t working as it should.

Since 2023, Jason has been supported by the St Oswald’s Hospice’s Lymphoedema Outreach Clinic, based at the Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in South Shields.

As a result of having the service so close to home, Jason has praised the hospice for all the support that they have given him and his family.

He said: “Having the Cleadon Park clinic close by has been such a lifeline. Travelling into Newcastle for hospital appointments isn’t always easy, but here I’ve got expert help right on my doorstep.

Jason Meiers, who receives Lymphoedema care through St Oswald’s Hospice’s Cleadon Park Outreach Clinic in South Tyneside, has praised the support from staff at the hospice. | Other 3rd Party

“It’s reassuring knowing that kind of support is right here in the community when I need it.

“The support from the clinic hasn’t just helped me physically – it’s meant I can carry on working, still get out on my bike, and spend quality time with my wife.

“Without that help, I don’t think life would be the same. I can’t praise the team enough.”

The clinic is part of St Oswald’s Hospice’s commitment to bringing specialist care closer to home - with the clinic holding almost 1,800 Lymphoedema appointments for patients in South Tyneside in the last year alone.

Diane Dungait, Lymphoedema Advanced Practitioner at Cleadon Park, commented: “Our Outreach Clinic at Cleadon Park is so much more than a place for treatment – it’s a vital source of support for people living with Lymphoedema.

“By bringing our specialist care into the heart of the community, we make it easier for people to get the support they need in a place that feels familiar and accessible.”

This week (October 6 to October 12) is Hospice Care Week and St Oswald’s has joined a national campaign, led by Hospice UK, to show how hospice care is “more than you think”.

The campaign aims to demonstrate that hospices are far from only being about the very end of life but instead, can offer things such as specialist clinics, support for children and families, and bereavement services.

Steph Edusei, Chief Executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, stated: “Hospice Care Week is about showing people that hospice care is so much more than they might expect.

“Jason’s story shows how vital it is to have expert care close to home – helping people live well, with dignity and support, in their own communities.”

As part of Hospice Care Week, Hospice UK is asking members of the public to join the #WriteToYourMP campaign to call for fair funding that reflects the essential care hospices provide across the UK.

You can find out more by visiting: https://action.hospiceuk.org/hospice-care-much-more-than-you-think.