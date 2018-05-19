Sun shines for royal celebrations at South Shields kindergarten

It was all things royal related at a South Tyneside kindergarten as creative youngsters designed their own headgear for the big day.

Top hats, princess crowns and veils of all designs were worn by children during the Westoe Kindergarten wedding celebration held yesterday.

Throughout the day, youngsters were invited to take part in a garden party and afternoon tea as well as act out their own Royal wedding and decorate cakes.

Room Manager Lindsay Hall said: “The children have all had a lovely time. They have been learning about the Royal family all week and are all very excited for the wedding to take place.

“They’ve all been designing their own veils and top hats, flags and princess crowns and they have enjoyed their own garden party.

“The weather has been beautiful for them which has really added to their enjoyment.”

In the run up to the big day youngsters have been learning about the royal family, how each member is related and their roles.

Lindsay added: “Learning more about the Royal Family has led to their excitement even more.”