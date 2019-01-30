Sunderland AFC member of staff arrested on suspicion of meeting male under 16 following alleged sexual grooming

A member of Sunderland AFC's academy staff has been arrested on suspicion of meeting a child under 16 following sexual grooming.

The club said it reported the matter to police when it came to light and suspended the employee.

The man was subsequently arrested by police.

Northumbria Police said a 60-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

A spokeswoman for Sunderland AFC said: “We were made aware of allegations pertaining to a member of staff.

"We reported the matter to Northumbria Police immediately and the individual in question was suspended.

“Until such time as the police investigation has concluded, the club is unable to make further comment.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of meeting a male under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.

"He has since been released under investigation."