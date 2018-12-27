Sunderland AFC to hold annual Stadium of Light memorial silence ahead of Saturday's home game

Sunderland fans are being urged to arrive early for Saturday's home clash with Shrewsbury Town as the club holds its annual memorial silence.

The Stadium of Light will continue the long-standing tradition of observing a period of silence at the last home game of the calendar year, in memory of supporters, former players and club officials who have passed away.

A club spokeswoman said: "The period of silence will take place just prior to kick-off. Both clubs will come together to remember supporters who are no longer with us and pay tribute to former Black Cats stars who passed away in 2018.

"This year the Sunderland family has lost former players Stan Anderson, George Mulhall, Sydney Bradwell, Lyall Bolton, Winston Young and Liam Miller. We also sadly lost former caretaker manager and coach Bobby Ferguson, commercial manager Corney O’Donnell and founder of the former players association, Norman Howe.

"The silence also gives us the opportunity to collectively remember loyal supporters who have passed in 2018. They and their families will be in our thoughts.

"Supporters are kindly asked to take their seats early to ensure that the silence can be observed in the appropriate manner."