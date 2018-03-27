Sunderland Airshow line-up unveiled

Sunderland International Airshow bosses have revealed details of the line-up for this year's event.

This year's programme for the weekend of July 27-29 will see a host of returning crowd favourites along with some new aerial and ground displays and attractions.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Sunderland City Council Head of Events Victoria French said: "We are all looking forward to the 30th Sunderland Airshow, an event which the people of our city and the region have really taken to their hearts to help make it the success that it has become.

"Generations of families have grown up with the Sunderland Airshow with literally millions of visitors coming to our city over the last three decades to share and enjoy the spectacle.

"Everyone will have their own favourite memories of the event, and hopefully we'll create a few more new ones this year."

Crowd RAF favourites the Red Arrows, Typhoon, RAF Falcons parachute display team and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are all scheduled to play a part in this year’s Sunderland Airshow.

A number of civilian aerial displays are also confirmed including some new attractions eager to excite the crowds at one of the country's best known and well attended airshows.

This includes the 'Otto' helicopter pyrotechnic display team who will join the Fireflies and Twisters to literally light up the skies above the seafront on opening Friday night again with their airborne fireworks.

Also making their Sunderland debut the next day will be Team Raven, a six-ship formation aerobatic display team.

They join display acts such as The Blades, Bronco and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers with the return this year of the MIG15, Vampires, Blenheim and Peter Davies Gyrocopter.

"Our flying partners at the RAF are already preparing to take to the skies over our beautiful coastline in the last weekend of July," said Victoria..

"What makes our 30th Airshow event even more special is that it will also allow us to share in the 100th anniversary of the event's greatest supporters and most popular attractions - the Royal Air Force - whose centenary it is this year."