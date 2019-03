Here's a quick guide to some of your travel options over the weekend of the Sunday, March 31, clash. We'll update information and add accommodation details soon. Please note prices may fluctuate.

1. Grand Central trains As of March 6, the only direct Sunderland-London King's Cross train leaves at 9.23am on final day and arrives at 12.41pm. Tickets cost 129.60 for an adult single or 215 for a day return. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Grand Central trains The only direct Grand Central train heading north after the game is the 6.22pm (arriving 9.51pm). Adult singles are again 129.60. A further announcement about additional services may be made on Thursday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. LNER trains Planning to travel from, erhm, Newcastle or Durham on the LNER East Coast line? The first Sunday service south leaves Newcastle at 7.54am and Durham at 8.08am, arriving at King's Cross at 10.54am. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. LNER trains Additional trains south from Durham and Newcastle run roughly every half hour. The last realistic proposition to safely make kick-off would be the 10am Newcastle service, arriving London 12.53pm, which does not call at Durham. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more