Sunderland half marathon and 10k 2019 date revealed

First details have been revealed for the 2019 Sunderland half marathon and 10k.

Both races take place on Sunday, May 12, and begin and end at the city centre's Keel Square.

Runners adopt a unfirom approach to the 2018 Sunderland run.

They are again organised by Events of the North in conjunction with Sunderland City Council and Active Sunderland and are sponsored once more by regeneration experts Siglion.

Event founder and race director Steve Cram said: “We’re delighted to return to Keel Square for the fourth time in 2019.

"It’s been great to host the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K at a location that is at the heart of the city’s regeneration and give runners and spectators the opportunity to see how the area is changing.

"The Run Sunderland Festival is now a very well-established event on the region’s sporting calendar and we look forward to working with Siglion and Sunderland City Council to make sure that it’s bigger and better than ever in 2019.

Race director Steve Cram ahead of this May's start line.

"We’ve got some very exciting new plans for next year, which we will unveil soon, so watch this space.”

The 10k route will again head along Fawcett Street before turning left towards the East End and heading over the Wearmouth Bridge.

It then runs parallel with the River Wear to Sunderland Marina and up through Roker Park before returning via the A183 coast road and A1018 to cross the bridge a second time.

The 13.1mile half marathon covers the same course while also extending to Ryhope Road and parts of Hendon.

The 10k begins at 10am with the half marathon following at 10.25am.

Events of the North is offering a discount on entry fees for both races until Monday, December 3.

Runners affiliated to a club can enter the half marathon for £29 while the price for unaffiliated runners is £31.

The early bird prices for the 10K are £20 and £22 respectively.

From Tuesday, December 4, the entry prices for the half marathon will be £33 and £35 while for the 10K they will be £23 and £25.

For more information and to book a place visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com.