Sunderland 'Til I Die second series: SAFC players Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin snapped during filming of Netflix documentary at Blacks Corner

Sunderland stars have been snapped enjoying a bite to eat at a popular food and drink spot as filming continues on the next series of Sunderland 'Til I Die.

SAFC defenders Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin were in Blacks Corner being interviewed in Blacks Corner Cheese, Wine and Charcuterie in East Boldon for the second series of the show.

Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin during filming for series two of Sunderland 'Til I Die in Blacks Corner

The eight-episode Netflix documentary has been getting rave reviews since it was released in December.

Black Cats fans and non-football following mackems alike have been thrilled to see their beloved team and city featured on the international stage, and the programme has also been a hit with viewers around the world.

Produced by Fulwell73, Sunderland 'Til I Die follows SAFC throughout the 2017/18 season, which saw them tackle life in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Filming is already underway on a second series of the show, and a select number of SAFC fans were given a glimpse at potential trailer footage at a special screening, held at the Stadium of Light at the end of last year.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has recently spoken about working in front of the cameras - and has revealed he hopes to deliver the "perfect ending" for any further episodes as the season draws to a close.

Blacks Corner owners Jonny Dryden and Chris Lowden said they were honoured and humbled to be chosen as a filming location for the second series.

"Exposure on an international stage such as Netflix is very humbling but really pushes our team here to even better levels of service and quality at our very unique building and concept," said Chris and Jonny.

Chris and Jonny said Blacks Corner had been chosen for a number of photo shoots and other events by media outlets and brands after being runner up in Northern Design Awards and nominated for an international category at the Bar & Restaurant Design Awards last year.

"We’ve held a number of private events for SAFC and a couple of the players, so we would hope, as always, word of mouth and conversation around the food we produce and the British farms we work with draws interest from far and wide," they said.