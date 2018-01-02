Super-slimmers lose almost 5,000 stones in just a year

Super slimmers in South Tyneside are hoping to inspire others to get into shape after shedding the combined weight of 23 Mini cars in just a year.

A combined total of 4,729 stones were lost by over 600 members of fat-loss group Slimming World – which has 18 groups in the borough – in 2017, at an average of seven-and-a-half stones each.

It is now hoped that others will follow their lead in 2018.

Group consultant Tina Harley said: “Latest figures nationally show that around two-thirds of people struggle with their weight.

“Obesity in both children and adults is increasing at an alarming rate, but this is where we can help.

“We provide compassionate support to help make long-term changes to eating habits.

“By making small changes to the way food is cooked and prepared, our members can fill up on their favourite foods.

“If people have been thinking about joining us, the new year is a great time to do it.

“Our members have lost this incredible amount of weight while enjoying the support and inspiration of the group.”

Fellow consultant Sharon Simpson, who leads two of South Tyneside’s groups, added: “This is a fantastic accomplishment.

“It shows that the Slimming World plan really does work and hopefully after seeing these results it will encourage even more people to join us.

“Young, old, shift workers, diabetics, pregnant women and even schoolchildren aged 11 to 15, are welcome. The beauty of our plan is that it fits in with all lifestyles.”

Slimming World’s South Tyneside groups operate six days a week, with more information available by visiting www.slimmingworld.co.uk or calling 0344 897 8000.