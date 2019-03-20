Support floods in for South Shields food bank following urgent appeal

A South Shields food bank has been given a much-needed boost by staff and councillors who responded to an urgent appeal.

Members and employees responded to an appeal from Unison for urgent donations to the Hospitality and Hope food bank based in the town.

A variety of non-perishable goods have been donated in the run-up to the Easter school holidays which can be a particularly difficult time for families struggling to make ends meet.

Councillor Fay Cunningham, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Co-operatives, said: “It is a sad fact of life that while many children will be looking forward to Easter eggs, some families will be struggling to put food on the table.

“I would like to thank councillors and staff for their donations and also the volunteers at our food banks who work tirelessly all year round to provide practical and emotional support for people in crisis.”