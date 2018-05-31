Support offered to students and staff as school mourns death of 16-year-old pupil

A school in South Tyneside is reaching out to support students after the sudden death of a 16-year-old pupil.

Max Sowden, who was in year 11 of St Wilfrid’s RC College, South Shields, died on Bank Holiday Monday.

Max Sowden, pictured aged 11, when he was head boy of St Mary's RC Primary in Jarrow.

As his school paid tribute to Max, its leaders said help would be at hand for any of its pupils who are in need of counselling as they come to terms with their loss.

Meanwhile, a fund has been set up to help cover the cost of a funeral for Max, who lived with his grandmother and was a former pupil of St Mary’s RC Primary in Jarrow, where he was a head boy.

Within a day of the page being launched, almost 100 people had donated in excess of £1,400, with a target of £5,000 set for the appeal.

St Wilfrid’s executive headteacher Brendan Tapping released a statement which said: “It is with profound sadness that I write this statement informing you that Max Sowden, a much loved year 11 student, passed away yesterday.

Max was popular with both staff and pupils, he was a larger than life character and will be greatly missed. Brendan Tapping

“Max was popular with both staff and pupils, he was a larger than life character and will be greatly missed.

“Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We will be offering support services to all our students and staff during this week at school if required.”

He added that further information about a service and funeral for Max will be issued when details are available.

He concluded the statement with the Eternal Rest prayer.

The donations page - set up in Max’s memory by Lucy Clark - said: “Everyone that knew Max knows how much he doted on his nanna and the thought of her struggling at this awful time makes my heart ache even more.

“Let’s all please donate as much or as little as you can to help pay for a send off for an amazing person that was liked by many and be missed by all.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At around 4.15pm on Monday afternoon, police received a report of concern for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy at an address in Jarrow.

“Emergency services attended but sadly the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“There is not believed to have been any third party involvement in the death and a report has now been prepared for the coroner.”

Donations to the funeral fund can be made via https://www.gofundme.com/5lwhgeg.