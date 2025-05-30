The River Tyne | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

A suspect attempting to flee from officers and dispose of potential evidence by flinging his mobile phone into the River Tyne – only to watch it being fished out minutes later – has been arrested.

As part of Operation Impact in South Tyneside on Wednesday (May 28), two morning warrants were simultaneously executed on properties in Jarrow, believed to be linked to suspected drug-dealing.

However, when officers entered the properties, they discovered their 58-year-old suspect was not present at either address.

Luckily, officers from the Firearms Support Unit (FSU) who were supporting Operation Impact spotted a white Vauxhall – a vehicle known to belong to the individual – driving between the two properties just minutes later.

After spotting police and attempting to make off, the suspect led the officers to the banks of the River Tyne – before running out from the vehicle and throwing a mobile phone onto the river’s banks.

Unluckily for the man, officers from the Marine Unit were mere moments away from the scene and were quickly in search of the discarded electronic. Assisted by one of the Force’s drone pilots, the device was quickly discovered buried underwater in muddy sludge – and given to specialist digital forensic officers.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and transported to custody. He has since been released on police bail.

Several discoveries were made at both addresses, including suspected criminal cash, cocaine, and weapons. Four vehicles connected to the individual were also seized – including the white Vauxhall the man had used to attempt to allude police.

Speaking after Operation Impact, Chief Inspector Alan Pitchford, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department, said: “This arrest truly demonstrates everything that Northumbria Police has at its disposal – and how we can all come together to get results.

“From the officers who executed the warrants, to the Firearms Support officers who spotted the vehicle they were after, to the drone pilot who were there to assist, and then finally the marine officers who trawled through the mud and recovered the device – everyone’s role is equally crucial.

“We’re lucky to have so many specialist officers across the Force who pursue those who we believe to be involved in criminality – and it’s during instances like these that they truly shine.”

Ch Insp Pitchford added: “We had another brilliant day of action here in South Tyneside on Wednesday, and certainly got results from our hard work. Operation Impact is all about listening to our communities – and tackling the issues that matter most to them – whether that is serious crime, drug supply or anti-social behaviour.

“Please know that we’re listening and taking action. This certainly won’t be the end of our proactive approach – and we’ll continue to work with residents, businesses and our partners to crackdown on criminality.”