Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28

Swedish DJ Avicii has died aged 28, his representative has confirmed.

The electronic dance music producer, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman on Friday afternoon.

In a statement his publicist said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii."

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

His death comes days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album.

Avicii, who boasted two UK number ones, retired from touring in 2016.