T Rex invades shopping centre becomes dinosaur park, beach and circus for school holidays

Dinosaurs will be invading Jarrow later this week as part of series of fun summer events.

Throughout the school holidays, the Viking Shopping Centre is hosting a range of fun sessions for all of the family to enjoy.

On Thursday, Jurassic Park will be arriving at the precinct.

Children will be invited to join the palaeontologist and his assistant when a lifelike tyrannosaurus rex comes to town.

The dinosaur will mix and mingle with children and make special appearances at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.

While families will be able to revisit ‘End of Pier’ fun on Thursday, August 23 with Candy Kids Entertainment.

With the Blue v Yellow Party, children can take part in team games, bingo and holiday competitions and prizes reminiscent of Butlins’ family fun.

This will run between 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm.

The fun concludes on Thursday, August 30 with sleight of hand magic and comic capers at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm with Flip the Klown.

Lee Kimber, manager of the Viking Shopping Centre, said: “So far, children visiting the centre have really enjoyed the shows and entertainment organised

“We still have some great entertainment and activities for them to get involved in and look forward to welcoming them back to the centre.”

The children’s entertainments are not supervised play schemes and parents and guardians are invited to stay with their children.