Take a journey through time with former Shields Gazette writer

A fascinating insight into vintage advertising is on offer in South Shields this week.

Former Gazette writer Janis Blower will present Dive In: the Way We Were in Vintage Advertising at the Wednesday Heritage Club at The Word.

“We live in a world saturated with advertising,” she said.

“On the surface it seems ephemeral – gone and forgotten as soon as we buy and consume the products. Looked back at over the decades, however, advertising imagery can be a fascinating glimpse into how our lives have been changed by everything from the advance of technology, to the vagaries of commerce and industry.”

Due to high demand for Janis’s presentation at the regular Wednesday Heritage Club, an additional session has been arranged at 3.30pm. Tickets are available for £1.50 each. Call The Word on 4271818.