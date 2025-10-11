Take a look at South Tyneside’s 13 cheapest places for petrol and diesel

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.
At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 130p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139.5p per litre in South Tyneside.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com at the time of writing on Friday, October 10.
1 / 4