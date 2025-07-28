Take a look at these 17 fantastic photos from Pride in Hebburn 2025

On Saturday, July 26, crowds came together in Hebburn town centre to celebrate the second year of Pride in Hebburn.
The event opened the final weekend of Pride in South Tyneside - a month-long programme, organised by Out North East, that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride in Hebburn saw South Tyneside’s first ever Pride march as members of the public got involved to show their support.
Following the march, there was a day of celebrations in Hebburn with market stalls, fun events for children and a performances from local acts all taking place.
