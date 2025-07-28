Take a look at these 17 fantastic photos from Pride in Hebburn 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:21 BST

Pride in Hebburn has returned for its second year.

On Saturday, July 26, crowds came together in Hebburn town centre to celebrate the second year of Pride in Hebburn.

The event opened the final weekend of Pride in South Tyneside - a month-long programme, organised by Out North East, that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride in Hebburn saw South Tyneside’s first ever Pride march as members of the public got involved to show their support.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here

Following the march, there was a day of celebrations in Hebburn with market stalls, fun events for children and a performances from local acts all taking place.

Take a look through the gallery.

Take a look at these great photos from Pride in Hebburn 2025.

1. Pride in Hebburn 2025

Take a look at these great photos from Pride in Hebburn 2025. | Haydn Brown Photography

Photo Sales

2. Flying the flag

Haydn Brown Photography

Photo Sales

3. Fun for all ages

Haydn Brown Photography

Photo Sales

4. A day of celebration

Haydn Brown Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrideHebburnSouth TynesideLGBTQ+
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice