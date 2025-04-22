Take a look at these photos from a busy Easter weekend at South Shields seafront

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:57 BST

South Shields seafront was popular with many this Easter weekend.

The weather may have been a little bit chilly but that didn’t stop people heading along to South Shields seafront to enjoy the Easter weekend.

Easter provided a great opportunity for families and friends to meet up along the coast and get involved in everything it has to offer.

From queuing up for fish and chips on Good Friday (April 18) to soaring through the air on the swings at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, there was something for everyone.

Take a look through our gallery of photos from South Shields seafront.

South Shields seafront was popular this Easter weekend.

1. A busy Easter weekend

South Shields seafront was popular this Easter weekend. | National World

Fish and chip shops across the borough were busy on Good Friday (April 18).

2. Good Friday queues

Fish and chip shops across the borough were busy on Good Friday (April 18). | National World

The ever-popular South Marine Park train was once again a hit over Easter.

3. A ride in the park

The ever-popular South Marine Park train was once again a hit over Easter. | National World

The Easter weekend provided the perfect time to head to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

4. Fun at the fair

The Easter weekend provided the perfect time to head to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. | National World

