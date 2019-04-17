Take a look inside the first massive cruise ship to dock at Port of Tyne this year ahead of its arrival tomorrow morning

The first of more than 50 cruise liners set to dock at Port of Tyne this summer arrives tomorrow.

At 295.2m long and 86,619 gross tonnage, the Costa Mediterranea is one of the largest cruise ships to call at the Port of Tyne this year. She is due to arrive at 8am tomorrow from Edinburgh as part of a 13-day cruise around Northern Europe.

Passengers will be visiting places such as Alnwick Castle and Garden, Beamish Museum, Crook Hall and Gardens in Durham, Durham City and Dales, Hadrian’s Wall, Howick Hall, Newcastle, Holy Island, York and Wallington Hall.

Sven Richards, Port of Tyne Operations Manager – Vessels, said: "We are delighted to welcome 59 cruise vessels this year, up from 51 in 2018. 2019 marks 20-years since the Port of Tyne welcomed its first cruise call and we’ll be giving a warm welcome to a record number of cruise lines during the year.

"Costa Mediterranea is the first of nine inaugural calls at the Port this year, and our team at the International Passenger Terminal have been busy making final preparations to ensure that passengers and crew enjoy the most of their time at the Port of Tyne."

Inspired by Italy’s historic places, Costa Mediterranea represents Italian elegance and its 12 decks are filled with works of art. On-board, there are 1,057 cabins including 660 with private balconies, four restaurants, 12 bars, a wellness centre, four pools, a casino, theatre and shopping centre.

The ship is due to set sail at 8pm the same day bound for Ijmuiden.

During her visit, Costa Mediterranea will be berthed at the Port of Tyne’s purpose built cruise berth, Northumbrian Quay in North Shields. She is not open to the public but suggested viewing areas include include the Spanish Battery in North Shields and Mill Dam in South Shields.

