Picture: Pacemaker

With winds of up to 85mph expected in the coming days, a leading accident prevention charity has advised people on how to stay safe during Storm Floris.

With the unseasonably violent weather which is expected to buffet the north of the UK from Monday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has warned residents of the safety risks of extreme weather.

With winds of up to 85mph anticipated - as well as the accompanying disruption to power supplies, events, and travel - the RoSPA has encouraged people to stay safe by securing loose items, by avoiding travel, and by preparing for possible power outages.

Storm Floris is set to bring unusually strong and disruptive winds to northern parts of Britain from Monday into early Tuesday, where some inland gusts could reach 50–70 mph, with up to 85 mph possible along exposed Scottish coastlines, alongside heavy rain and travel disruption.

“We understand how tempting it can be to stick with summer plans—whether it’s a coastal walk, a camping trip, or a garden gathering—but Storm Floris presents real risks,” said Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA. “With strong winds and heavy rain forecast, we’re urging everyone to take the yellow warning seriously.

“Simple steps like securing outdoor items, avoiding unnecessary travel, and checking on vulnerable neighbours can make a big difference in staying safe.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Storm Floris | Met Office

Important safety tips to help you stay safe:

Secure loose objects: Ensure that any loose items outside your home, such as garden furniture, are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the peak of the storm. If you must travel, check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off.

Stay indoors: Stay inside during the storm, especially during the yellow warning period from 06:00 Monday to 06:00 Tuesday.

Prepare for power cuts: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as torches, batteries, and non-perishable food in case of power outages.

Stay away from windows: Keep away from windows and glass doors to avoid injury from flying debris.

Charge your devices: Ensure your mobile phone and other essential devices are fully charged.

Check on vulnerable neighbours: If it is safe to do so, ensure that they are secure and have everything they need.

For more detailed advice on staying safe during strong winds, you can visit the Met Office's stay safe in storms page and the RoSPA website.