Taking to the stage in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Dancers from across the region are set to share the stage with a number of West End stars for a musical showcase extravaganza celebrating the lives of a much-loved South Tyneside couple.

Sisters Lucy and Emma Adcock, Jennifer Ann Davison and Michelle Andrews will all be returning to their South Shields roots to join students from a variety of schools to perform at Harton Academy in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Lumsdale Theatre Arts dance show fundraiser for Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust'Front from left Eve Rowe, James Bassett, Emma Adcock and Beth Rowe

The Trust was set up by the families of Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, last May.

The quartet - who all trained at dance schools in South Shields - have featured in a staggering 12 West End productions between them including Fame, Chicago, Starlight Express, Mary Poppins and Top Hat.

They will be joined by Chloe’s young cousin Eve Rowe who will be performing a number of songs she has written herself. While, Eve’s older sister Beth will be dancing in the show.

Dancers from Lumsdale Theatre Arts, VA Performing Arts, Lauren Anderson Academy of Dance, Amy Richardson Studios and Elwick will also be showcasing their talents along with singer James Bassett and his trademark Ukulele .

The schools taking part have all been so supportive from the start and it’s nice to have some of the girls who followed their West End dreams to come back and perform. Caren Rowe

The showcase, which will feature two performances - an evening and matinee - has been organised by dance teacher Caren Rowe of Lumsdale Theatre Arts, who is also Chloe’s aunt.

Caren said: “When the Manchester attack happened, we were in Manchester while everything was going on up here. All the balloon releases and then the fundraising started straight away.

“I wanted to do something, but the timing just didn’t feel right then. But with the first year coming up, it just feels right to do something.

“The schools taking part have all been so supportive from the start and it’s nice to have some of the girls who followed their West End dreams to come back and perform.

Lumsdale Theatre Arts dance show fundraiser for Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust

“It is going to be such an emotional night, Eve - Chloe’s cousin - will be singing at the show and Eve’s older sister Beth will be dancing.”

Chloe loved to sing and had a natural talent for performing while her boyfriend Liam was a talented cricketer who coached and played for Marsden Cricket Club.

The Trust created in celebration of their lives aims to provide bursaries to aspiring young performers and sportspeople to help them to further their talents and reach their full potential - something the couple were robbed of.

The showcase will see the launch of a CD performed by Lumsdale Theatre Arts summer school students and will also feature recordings by Scarlett Ford, who received a bursary from the Trust, Amy Ridley who has performed alonside Chloe in the past. They were supported by Ginger Music Company to create the CD.

Lumsdale Theatre Arts dance show fundraiser for Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust

The shows will be held at Harton Academy - the school attended by Chloe - on Sunday, April 8 at 2pm and 7pm.

Monies raised from the sale of the CDs and ticket sales will be donated to the Trust.

Tickets, costing £10, are available from Lumsdale Theatre Arts, based at the Back of Beach Road, South Shields, or by emailing info@lumsdaletheatrearts.co.uk or texting 07966 573 145.

Lumsdale Theatre Arts dance show fundraiser for Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust. James Bassett