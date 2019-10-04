Tea light causes first floor flat fire in South Shields
Fire fighters extinguished a fire in a flat in South Shields caused by an unattended tea light.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:25 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service received a call at 4.43pm on Thursday, October 3 reporting a flat on fire in South Shields.
Two fire engines from South Shields Community Fire Station headed to a first floor flat on Dean Road.
The bedroom was 50% severely damaged by fire and heat and 100% smoke damaged following the blaze.
Thankfully, the resident of the property closed the door to prevent the fire spreading.
Crews determine that the fire was caused by an unattended tea light.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue are now warning members of the public about safety with candles in their homes. A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Please don't leave candles unattended.”
Crews left the scene shortly after 5pm.