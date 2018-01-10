Teaching pool at South Shields leisure centre to close for two weeks

The teaching pool at a South Shields leisure centre is to close for a fortnight.

Swimmers visiting Haven Point on the seafront over the coming fortnight are advised that only the Main Pool and Leisure Waters will be open to the public between January 15 and January 28.

The closure of the teaching pool is to allow for planned annual maintenance works to be carried out.

Alternative arrangements have been made for swimming lessons and aqua classes with affected customers already informed.

Customers with the swim option as part of their leisure membership are being reminded that they can access Jarrow Community Pool and Hebburn Central at no extra cost, whilst the work takes place.

The Main Pool and Leisure Waters will continue to operate as normal during the works, with the Teaching Pool scheduled to reopen as normal on Monday, January 29.

Those looking for further information about swimming in South Tyneside are being advised to visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure.