Team aims to scale the heights to raise cash for good causes in South Tyneside

A team of more than 30 are aiming to put their fitness to the test in a gruelling mountain trek for a range of good causes.

Nicola Winthorpe and Lynsey Baxter from Odd Socks - a group created to support families of youngsters with disabilities - have pulled together a group of like-minded people all up for a challenge.

Baby Carter Cookson

Together they aim to scale the three highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland within three days to raise money for Odd Socks Foundation, Involve Sports Coaching - which promotes health and well being for families in low income areas - The Charlie Cookson Foundation.

The effors also aims to raise awareness of South Shields baby Carter Cookson’s need for a new heart.

Nicola said: “We wanted to challenge ourselves while raising money for good causes.

“We had already chosen Odd Socks which is our group and Involve Fitness. But with everything that is going on around Carter Cookson, you can’t help but feel for the family so we decided to raise funds for the Charlie Cookson Foundation too.

“One of our members Kayley Price has already fundraised for the Charlie Cookson Foundation before so we have that connection and it’s way of showing our support to the family.”

Carter Cookson is the second child born to parents Sarah and Chris Cookson, from South Shields, whose first son Charlie died in 2013 at the age of two.

Charlie lost a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery illnesses and his parents launched a foundation to help the families of other desperately sick children.

Carter, who was born on Boxing Day is currently on an ECMO machine at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital while his parents keep a bedside vigil in the hope a new heart will be found for their baby boy.

Already some of the team have scaled Ben Nevis previously, however, the group wanted to push themselves further in their latest fundraising venture.

The group have set up a Facebook page, Three Peaks Challenge 2019, where people can follow their training progress and to gain more information on their trek.

The team will set off to tackle Snowdon in Wales on June 21, before heading to Scafell Pike in England the following day, finishing their endurance feat on June 23 in Scotland where they will complete their three peak challenge when they climb Ben Nevis.

The group are currently looking for sponsors to help them in their venture.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/threepeakschallenge2019