Team Kilimanjaro documentary featuring Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall to air later this month for Comic Relief

After a gruelling week in treacherous conditions a fundraising team are celebrating success after conquering Kilimanjaro.

South Shields pop star Jade Thirlwall and Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined Shirley Ballas, Ed Balls, Anita Rani, Dani Dyer, Alexander Armstrong, Dan Walker, and Osi Umenyior to return to Kilimanjaro in aid of Comic Relief, 10 years on from the original expedition for the charity, which featured Gary Barlow, Fearne Cotton and Cheryl.

The team reached the top of Africa's highest mountain on Friday, climbing the equivalent of 18 Eiffel Towers over the course of the challenge.

The one-hour special documentary showcasing the highs, lows, twists and turns will air on BBC One on Wednesday, March 13 at 9pm ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday, March 15.

It's called Kilimanjaro: The Bigger Red Nose Climb and will reveal the full story of how the group got on with camping, changing temperatures and weather, and each other.

Jade's mum Norma Thirlwall revealed her pride at the team's achievement in a post on social media yesterday.



Working to reach the summit. Picture: Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief.

She said: "Sitting on the train back to Newcastle in the quiet coach, and all I want to do is jump around screaming 'my daughter has just climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief and I’m so bloody proud!' But having to just sit quietly is killing me."

Twenty-six-year-old Jade was one of the celebrities to fall victim to altitude sickness during the eight-day expedition.



Speaking on day four, she said: "The last two hours have probably been the hardest. Last night I was really, really sick, vomiting, I felt nauseous, had a bad tummy and a high temperature, I'm not sure if it was a bug or the altitude.

"Been taking tablets, didn’t sleep very well. Got a blister on my toe! It’s just one thing after the other! Woke up this morning, feeling a lot better, everyone’s in good spirits, and it’s all worth it for this amazing cause."

Relief as the team reach the top. Picture: Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief

South Tyneside is so proud of Jade and the rest of the team!

All money raised will help Comic Relief fund projects both here in the UK and internationally to help change lives.