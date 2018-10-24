Team of 10 begin to build their careers with apprentice roles

Ten ambitious youngsters have signed up to start apprenticeships which will see them train up in trades from carpentry to customer care.

The new team members have joined South Tyneside Homes to take up the roles following a rigorous application process.

Eight will work in the company’s property services team, learning trades such as plastering, joinery, electrical and painting and two have joined the customer services team.

Megan Archbold, from Jarrow, is training to be an electrician.

The 18-year-old said: “It’s going really well so far.

"There’s a lot to learn and it’s quite an adjustment from school and college but I am enjoying it.

“I knew I didn’t want to carry on with academic life and wanted to do an apprenticeship and I love the fact that this is so hands-on and practical.

“People traditionally think of electrics as being a male-dominated career but that just makes me more determined to be good."

The new apprentices recently completed a team building away day, working with all current apprentices to complete exercises such as map drawing, tree climbing and problem solving.

Councillor Ed Malcolm, chairman of the organisation, said: “We're delighted to welcome our new apprentices and I’d like to congratulate them on having beaten off some stiff competition from hundreds of other youngsters to secure their places.

“Our apprenticeship scheme is award-winning and will provide them with the best start and plenty of opportunities to advance in their chosen careers.

“We’re looking forward to watching them grow and develop the skills essential for working life.”

The apprentices will complete a two- three- or four-year apprenticeship, which will involve attending college or undertaking workplace assessment to attain their NVQ qualifications, as well as gaining practical experience.

South Tyneside Homes was classed as one of the Top 100 Employers of Apprentices in the UK as recognised by the National Apprenticeship Service.