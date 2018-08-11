Teen’s Tall Ship voyage to mark end of First World War

A teenager has embarked on a voyage of remembrance, adventure and personal development to mark the end of the First World War.

Durham Army cadet sergeant Jake Gregory, from Hebburn, is on board the Tall Ship Lord Nelson and sailing from Edinburgh to Belfast on an ten-day voyage.

Jake getting to grips with the helm

The Jubilee Sailing Trust, working in partnership with the Army Cadet Force (ACF) and other charities, has organised the Lord Dannatt Round Britain Challenge in commemoration of the 100 years since the end of the war.

Jake had raised over £2,000 for the opportunity to take part in the voyage and the cash will be used support veteran’s charities.

The 16-year-old has had support from Durham Army Cadet Force, family, friends and been involved with a number of self-organised fundraising events to be able to raise the impressive amount.

Colonel Brian Kitching, Commandant for Durham ACF said “This looks to be an outstanding opportunity for these young army cadets supporting the amazing cause. Jake has embarked on what can only be described as a once in a lifetime opportunity courtesy of the Army Cadet Force. We all wish him well on his voyage”.

This a poignant and high-profile event which also coincides with the Jubilee Sailing Trust’s 40th anniversary and to mark the occasion we will be using one of two the prestigious, specially adapted tall ships in the world and owned by the Jubilee Sailing Trust, STS Lord Nelson.

The ship will sail with a crew of 144 cadets alongside wounded, injured and sick veterans with the 145th crew member being a Tommy silhouette kindly donated by the charity TBNT, around the capitals of the United Kingdom.

The team will work together to sail around Great Britain on board a specially adapted tall ship, changing crew every 10 days in each capital city (London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff), In each change over port there will be a celebration of remembrance, inclusivity and diversity.

The challenge will culminate with a return to the Thames, passing through the finish line Tower Bridge for two spectacular bridge lifts before finishing at the HMS president.

The Army Cadets makes a big impact on young people, parents and communities.

It has 41,000 cadets and 9,500 adults involved with its service at more than 1,600 locations around the UK.