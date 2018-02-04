Teenage anti-bullying campaigner to back Katie Price petition as it reaches parliament

A teenager who has helped youngsters affected by bullying is set to attend parliament to support a bid to help make online abuse a criminal offence.

Anti-bullying campaigner Callum Carr, 19, is backing a petition launched by TV personality Katie Price in 2017.

The petition was set up by Katie Price. Pic: PA.

Katie set up a campaign to make online abuse a criminal offence after a spate of trolling against her disabled son Harvey.

Callum, who is the founder of South Tyneside Against Bullying, has been in contact with Katie's management team, and will attend an evidence session in parliament on Tuesday as the petition - which was signed more than 220,000 times - is debated.

Katie, her mum and others from charities and organisations will give evidence as they hope for a change in law.

Campaigners hope that an online abuse register can be created, meaning future employers will be aware of any offences committed.

Callum said: “I will attend the evidence session on Tuesday in parliament in a bid to see the right outcome for millions of people trolled every year online.

"The abuse that Katie’s son Harvey has encountered is utterly disgusting and those responsible need to be held accountable.

"Without making online abuse a criminal offence, those who seek to troll and abuse people online will not be reprimanded fully.”

Following the evidence session, a committee will decide whether to make recommendations to government, and if so, a debate will be scheduled in parliament.

Callum added: “I fully support Katie’s campaign and admire the work she is doing in highlighting this issue and using her public platform to help make a difference.

"I will continue to support her campaign and would encourage local MPs to do the same if a debate reaches parliament.

"I also look forward to working closely with Katie and her team on many anti-bullying campaigns and work very soon.”

Online abuse also affects MPs within government, with a reported 25,688 abusive tweets and messages sent to women MPs within a six month period in 2017

Almost half of those were aimed at Labour's Diane Abbott.