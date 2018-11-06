Teenage boy airlifted to safety after being cut off by tide at Marsden beach

A 15-year-old boy has been rescued by the emergency services after being cut off by the tide on Marsden beach.

Northumbria Police had launched a search for the teenager earlier today and alerted the H M Coastguard.

H M Coastguard were called to evacuate a teenage boy stranded on the beach.

Sunderland RNLI were asked to send out two in shore life boats around 12 noon and spent more than two hours searching.

They found the boy on Marsden beach where he had been cut off by the tide, but due to the rough sea conditions they were unable to reach the by boat so requested the help of the H M Coastguard helicopter.]

The teenager was airlifted o safety at the top of the cliffs by Souter Lighthouse at around 2.30pm, where he was found to be shaken but uninjured.

Paul Nicholson from Sunderland RNLI, said: "At around 12 noon we were requested to launch our two inshore lifeboats to support the HM Coastguard in locating the missing 15-year-old.

"After a long search our volunteers located the boy, but unfortunately due to the rough sea conditions we were unable to rescue the boy and requested support from the Coastguard helicopter.

"But one of the boats were able to get close enough to reassure the boy."

A spokesman for the H M Coastguard said they were also helped by South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

He said: "A teenage boy was initially reported as missing and we were asked by Northumbria Police to help to find him.

"We found him on the beach beneath Souter Lighthouse and evacuated him after he became stranded by the tide.

"Because of his position and the conditions we wen't able to use the lifeboat to evacuate him and the Coastguard helicopter was called.

"We airlifted him to the top of the cliffs at 2.30pm

"He was a bit shaken up but no medical treatment as needed."

