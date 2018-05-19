Teenage girl rescued after being swept out to sea

Coastguard chiefs have warned sunseekers to take care in the water after a teenage girl had to be rescued off the coast at South Shields.

The girl and a friend swam in the sea from the beach but got into difficulty.

While one was able to make it back to the shore the other girl got taken out about half a mile due to the current and could not swim back.

After spending up to 30 minutes in the water in distress she was picked up by a lifeboat from Cullercoats RNLI.

Coastguard teams from Sunderland and South Shields also attended the incident which happened at around 2.45pm today.

A spokesman for Humber Coastguard said: "We responded to a 999 call at 14.47 reporting a female in trouble in the water.

"She swam out but got taken out in the tide.

"She was extricated from he water and taken into the care of the coastguard and the North East Ambulance Service."

The girl was treated for he possibility of secondary drowning and hypothermia.

The spokesman added: "It is sensible for people to be mindful of the conditions.

"Although it is warm the temperature of he water however is still incredibly cold."