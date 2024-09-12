Teenager slashed rival's face and neck in unprovoked South Tyneside bike attack

A teenager slashed his rival near to Brockley Whins Metro station. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

A 17-year-old who slashed another male with a blade which left him needing surgery is behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youth, who can't be named due to his age, was carrying a knife with him when he came across his victim near Brockley Whins Metro station in South Tyneside.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair hadn't seen each other for some time but there had been some history between them in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth claimed he carried a knife "regularly" to use for his own protection.

Judge Timothy Gittins told him: "As you left the station, clearly harbouring a grudge for whatever reason, you saw him come over the bridge with his bike.

"You approached him at speed and produced the knife that you used upon him.

"Worryingly you were carrying that knife, you say you did so at around that time for your own protection but this wasn't for protection because you attacked him as he tried to defend himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was unable to prevent you from two slashing motions in quick succession towards his face and neck."

Judge said the youth "took the opportunity to attack him by chance" with a "highly dangerous weapon".

He was charged with attempted murder which he was cleared of by a jury after trial. He instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of wounding with intent and claimed he felt scared because the victim had "squared up to him."

In an impact statement, the male said he was angry at the attack which has left him suffering with throat and neck pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Normanton, defending, said the defendant had written a letter to the judge in which he expressed his apologies.

Judge Gittins said it was "well written" and accepted the defendant did not want to spend anymore time in custody.

He sentenced him to two-years-and-three months in a Young Offender's Institute.

At the end of the hearing the youth said: "Thank you very much your honour."

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order against the male.