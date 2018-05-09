Teenagers get the chance to follow their dreams thanks to trust set up in memory of Chloe and Liam

Two teenagers are being given the chance to follow their dreams thanks to a Trust created to celebrate the lives of a much-loved South Tyneside couple.

Rebekah Summerhill, 16, has secured funding for her first term at a prestigious performing arts school and Ellie Hutton is being given a helping hand to hopefully further her Judo medal collection when she takes part in an international tournament in Holland, later this year.

Ellie Hutton

Both teenagers are being supported in their respective talents with a bursary from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The Trust was created to celebrate the lives of Chloe, 17 and boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, last May, to help young performers and sportspeople fulfill their potential through the help of bursaries. Chloe was a talented performer while Liam was a skilled cricketer.

Rebekah, from South Shields was awarded £2,120 from the Trust.

The teenager, who attends Harton Academy and who sang on a tribute CD to those killed in Manchester, said: “I have been dancing since I was about four and have been singing since I was seven.

“I was just looking for colleges and saw that one. They were having auditions in Newcastle so I went along. My dream is to one day perform in the West End.”

Ellie from Wallsend was awarded £648 towards the cost of attending Judo competitions in London, Warrington, Walsall and Holland.

The 13-year-old has been doing Judo since she was seven and competes for Battlehill Judo Club in Howden.

She said: “I just started off with local competitions and then went from there.

Rebekah Summerhill

“I train four nights a week and twice a month I go to Gateshead where an Olympian trains us.

“It’s really good. There’s not much funding for Judo so it was really nice of the Trust to help me.”

As well as the teenagers, Marsden Cricket Club has also been handed new strips. They will be worn by its under 18s team. The match days balls for the first team have also been sponsored by the Trust.

Head coach Chris Mann said: “We are really grateful to the Trust for the new strips and for the sponsorship.

The trust has donated strips to Marsden Cricket Club

“The donation does help the club massively and with Liam’s connection to the club, it’s nice the team is able to wear the strip in their honour.”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry