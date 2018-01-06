Ten arrests in Boro v Sunderland FA Cup clash

Cleveland Police say they arrested a total of ten people at the Sunderland v Boro match today.

A spokesman for the force said: "Bad behaviour will not be tolerated."

He said: "Two men have been arrested before the match began and are currently in custody. One man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Another man, 31, arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

"A man, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of being in the possession of a class A drug and currently remains in custody."

Other arrests have included a 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old man on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, a 51-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing/resisting an arrest and two 21-year-old men on suspicion of public order offences.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of throwing a missile.

All of these people remain in custody.